Feb 28 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc reported a slump in fourth-quarter profit, as higher commodity costs, namely ground beef prices, offset improved sales.

Net income for the quarter was $59,000, or breakeven per share, down from $2.6 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.

The fast food chain operator, which runs about 547 restaurants, said revenue rose 4.5 percent to $203.6 million in the quarter.

Carrols also said its spin-off of the Fiesta Restaurant Group -- a unit that owns and operates the Hispanic-themed Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant businesses -- is expected to be completed in April.

Shares of the company closed at $11.86 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)