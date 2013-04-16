April 16 Carrs Milling Industries PLC : * Revenue up 18.1% to £231.6M (H1 2012: £196.0M) * Profit before taxation up 36.2% to £10.1M (H1 2012: £7.4M) * First interim dividend up 6.9% to 7.75P (1st interim 2012: 7.25P) * Benefits to the group of the adverse weather will continue in quarter three * Financial year ending 31 August 2013 will be ahead of our previous