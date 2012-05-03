BRIEF-Magna qtrly diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.24
* Sees 2017 total production sales of $30.4 billion- $31.7 billion
SAO PAULO May 3 Brazil car, truck and bus sales fell 14.2 percent in April from March, an industry source who compiles monthly data on sales said on Thursday, as Latin America's largest economy struggles to shake off its sluggish growth.
Brazil is an important growing market for the major automakers, including Fiat SpA, General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.
Sales last month reached 257,875 vehicles, Fenabrave, the group representing car dealerships, said.
Brazil's automakers association Anfavea will release official data on sales and production for April in the coming week. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Ana Flavia Rochas; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Sees 2017 total production sales of $30.4 billion- $31.7 billion
LONDON, Feb 24 Commodity-related sectors led European shares lower for a third straight session on Friday while the dollar was poised for a weekly losses as the "Trumpflation trade" lost momentum.
BEIJING, Feb 24 Chinese automaker Qoros, founded 10 years ago, has cut jobs and is shifting its focus to faster-growth electric cars in response to increased competition in the world's largest car market.