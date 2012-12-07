BRUSSELS Dec 7 Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of Italian carmaker Fiat, has been re-elected president of European auto trade group ACEA for another year.

ACEA also said on Friday it would continue to push for "a meaningful and supportive EU-wide industrial policy" in 2013.

Mid-market carmakers in France, Italy and Spain have been struggling with excess capacity, while their German counterparts benefit from higher-margin cars and exports.

The diverging fortunes have led to differences over European Union trade policy and how to cope with Europe's difficult market conditions.

Marchionne faced calls to step down earlier this year as ACEA president after comments he made in July about German group Volkswagen's pricing strategy.

Volkswagen's communications chief said at the time Marchionne was "unbearable as president of ACEA". The companies patched up their differences at the Paris auto show in September, and Marchionne stayed on. (Reporting By Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Dan Lalor)