* Euro zone Nov car sales down 3.3 pct y/y

* VW grows in Europe at expense of Peugeot, Fiat, others

By Christiaan Hetzner and Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 New car sales in the euro zone fell 3.3 percent in November year-on-year, and Volkswagen, Europe's No.1 carmaker, which grabbed market share from competitors during the month, warned times would be tougher ahead.

"Despite the anticipated high delivery levels for this year we are already preparing for a very challenging year in 2012. Risks on European markets in particular are increasing," Volkswagen's head of sales, Christian Klingler, said.

Euro zone car sales rose 1.9 percent in November month-on-month, data from European auto industry association (ACEA) showed. ACEA said there were an average of 21.5 working days in November in euro zone countries, compared with 20.6 in October, citing ECB data.

In the 17 states that share the single currency, new car registrations increased to 795,719 vehicles thanks to solid growth in Germany and Spain from October to November.

Car sales are an important contributor to overall retail sales in the euro zone, which have been struggling as households see their disposable incomes squeezed by higher prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

German peer BMW brushed off gloom-and-doom scenarios for next year and forecast another strong year for sales underpinned by new models like its revamped 3 Series saloon that hits showrooms in February and strong sales in key markets including China.

Global car sales of Volkswagen -- maker of the Golf -- swelled by 15.3 percent from a year earlier in November, the owner of the VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat brands said.

The ACEA data showed Volkswagen expanding its share of sales in Europe at the expense of other European brands like PSA's Peugeot and Fiat.

Thanks to a 13.1 percent increase in November year-on-year, the VW brand alone is within a hair of grabbing a bigger share of the western European market in the first eleven months than French PSA's two brands Peugeot and Citroen combined.

The Fiat brand saw its new car registrations decline 15.7 percent last month over November 2010 while Peugeot's plunged 19.3 percent.

South Korea's Kia was a major winner of the month, as its new car registrations in western Europe jumped just over 40 percent in November. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter and Helen Massy-Beresford)