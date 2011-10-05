* New car registrations up 10.8 pct in Jan-Sept period -VDIK

* Exports gain 6 pct in Sept, production rises 4 pct - VDA

* Demand for small cars plunges, buyers see bigger as better - KBA

* Bright outlook allows Daimler to guarantee jobs through 2016 (Adds details from KBA, VDA figures, Daimler jobs deal)

By Christiaan Hetzner

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 German car buyers unfazed by warning signs of recession drove up auto sales by 8.1 percent in September with high-margin large vans, sports utility vehicles and luxury saloons fuelling demand.

"This pleasing result stemmed from a 5 percent increase in private registrations and a 15 percent increase in commercial registrations," German auto importers association VDIK, which publishes the car data, said on Wednesday.

German motor vehicle authority KBA said there were slower sales of small cars popular during a subsidy-induced boom, down 14 percent in the first nine months in a market that grew 11 percent.

Among the biggest winners were Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) with a 17 percent gain and its luxury brand Audi with a 20 percent jump. Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) gained 64 percent while Ford increased sales by a fifth.

By comparison sales of Japanese carmakers Suzuki , Mitsubishi , Subaru and Mazda fell sharply. The strength of the yen could not be blamed since Nissan and Honda both posted strong months.

Car sales growth in Germany contrasted with declines of nearly 1.5 percent in France and Spain and a 5.7 percent drop in Italy and stood out against a gloomy backdrop of shrinking private sector business activity and fears the euro zone could be headed back into recession.

Other data provided by Germany's automotive industry group VDA showed production growth lagged new registrations in September, suggesting half of new sales were imports and implying German domestic demand was stimulating economic activity in other countries.

German auto exports climbed by 6 percent in September, slightly below the previous year-to-date figure, but the VDA said foreign demand held up well as new orders from abroad increased 11 percent.

"Growth is slowing down somewhat, but we are already clearly above the level of the previous record year from 2007 and will achieve a new export record in 2011," VDA President Matthias Wissmann said in a statement, adding German production plants were running almost flat out.

Luxury auto maker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Wednesday it would extend a seven-year old agreement prohibiting layoffs for its permanent staff in Germany for another five years through the end of 2016.

"It's now crucial that governments and central banks worldwide get control of the turbulence in financial markets, impose convincing regulatory concepts and confront the debt crisis with credible austerity plans. That is the only way to prevent erratic financial markets from infecting the real economy," VDA's Wissmann said. (Editing by David Cowell)