* May sees biggest percentage decline so far this year

* Decline due to two fewer workdays versus last year's May

* Dealers body worries new cars are being pushed into market

* Exports sink 13 pct y/y in May, output down 17 pct -VDA (Adds German dealers and carmakers on market)

By Christiaan Hetzner

FRANKFURT, June 4 Carmakers and dealers intervened to prop up Germany's flagging new car sales in May by registering vehicles in their own name to offset an ongoing decline in household demand.

Germany is generally considered to be a rare bright spot for car sales in Europe, but data is beginning to suggest that the industry is artificially inflating sales at record levels.

According to official data from motor vehicle authority KBA, German new passenger car registrations declined by 4.8 percent to 289,977 vehicles last month - less than expected but still the weakest period so far this year.

On Friday, the head of the VDIK auto industry association for import brands in Germany told Reuters the new car market shrank by around 7 percent on an absolute basis and stagnated when adjusting for two fewer working days versus May 2011.

Even though the official data from KBA indicate there was some growth on an adjusted basis last month, Germany's auto dealers association ZDK warned that the quality of this growth was most likely poor.

According to its data, the number of new cars registered by private households dropped to 38.7 percent in May from 42.2 percent in the previous year's month.

"Registrations by carmakers and dealers have reached a new record, comprising nearly 30 percent of the overall new car market in the first four months (through April)," the ZDK said in a statement on Monday.

"These cars then are pushed into the market as 'young used cars' and have an impact than on the pricing of both used cars as well as new ones. This poses an additional challenge for retailers in an increasingly competitive environment," it added.

In March, ZDK President Robert Rademacher said carmakers and dealers, which operate car parks or test cars themselves, normally only represent 15 percent of the market.

PRODUCTION PLUNGES

Both groups represented the fastest-growing segments of Germany's new car market through April, with gains of around 9 percent each.

Germany's domestic automakers blamed a 13 percent decline in the number of cars exported on the challenging environment in western Europe.

"Europe should quickly reach a common strategy how to solve the debt crisis," their chief lobbyist, VDA President Matthias Wissmann, said in a statement.

Domestic production plunged 17 percent, partly due to the weak market, the two fewer working days and a record high level for May 2011.

Over the first five months of the year, new car registrations in Germany inched up 0.3 percent to 1.34 million vehicles. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Mark Potter and Hans-Juergen Peters)