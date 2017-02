FRANKFURT Jan 3 German new car registrations rose 6.1 percent in December, according to motor vehicle authority KBA, bucking a trend of falling sales in western Europe.

In the full year 2011, Germany's new car market grew by 8.8 percent, KBA said.

The news comes a day after data showed that Italy's new car sales shrank by 15.3 percent in December. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)