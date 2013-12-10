UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects to remove attribution to HDFC Bank)
Dec 10 * India's November domestic car sales at 142,849 vehicles - industry body * India's November domestic car sales down 8.16 percent versus year ago - industry body * India's November commercial vehicle sales 43,730; down 28.8 percent versus year ago - industry body * India's November motorcycle sales 880,015 vehicles, up 1.44 percent versus year ago - industry body (Bangalore Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources