BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Aug 5 Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today, said it would buy the 73 percent stake it does not already own in automotive website Cars.com for about $1.8 billion in cash.
Gannett also said it would split into two publicly traded companies. One would focus on broadcasting and digital businesses, and the other on its publishing business, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.