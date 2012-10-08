By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Two San Francisco-based
car-sharing services, including one founded by Zynga Inc
director Sunil Paul, are operating in defiance of
California authorities, highlighting how regulators are
struggling with a wave of start-ups that encourage people to
share everything from cars to their homes.
SideCar and Lyft, which offer rides by ordinary car owners
moonlighting as taxis drivers, have continued to operate in the
city despite receiving cease-and-desist letters in August, said
Frank Lindh, general counsel for the California Public Utilities
Commission, which regulates livery services.
Framing it as a consumer safety issue, the state has been
unsuccessfully pushing the car services to register as "charter
party carriers," which would require them to scrutinize drivers'
backgrounds and hold insurance policies that cover their fleets.
The two companies, which have smartphone apps that help
users hail rides, are following in the footsteps of Uber, the
unregulated limousine service that received a similar notice
from the state in 2010 but has flourished and expanded to nearly
a dozen cities.
Start-ups like AirBnB allow residents to list rooms for
short-term rentals, a lucrative practice that is technically
illegal but has flourished and has more than 5,000 listings
available in San Francisco.
State regulators have held "productive conversations" with
the car companies but have been reluctant to enforce the
cease-and-desist orders through fines, resulting in a sort of
deadlock.
"It's in the benefit of everybody to have this
certification," Lindh said. "It's basic. It's not rocket
science."
John Zimmer, co-founder of Lyft, argued that the
certification would not apply to his company because it is a
network of "community members" driving their own vehicles, not
professionals.
Zimmer said his company purchased $1 million in excess
liability insurance in September. He said Lyft scrutinizes its
drivers' backgrounds and driving records more closely than some
taxi companies. "We're doing this right, and we're doing this in
a very thoughtful way," he said.
"Especially in a tough economy, these things help people
save a lot of money," Zimmer said, referring to the income car
owners can make by working for Lyft.
Lyft has enlisted more than 200 drivers ranging in age from
the minimum 23 to over 70. They circulate in San Francisco in
cars with pink, furry moustaches affixed to their grilles.
In a blog post on Monday, SideCar's Paul drew a distinction
between regulated livery companies and SideCar by calling his
company a "donation-based rideshare platform" run by volunteer
drivers. He argued that regulations were outdated and impeded
technological innovation.
"We can now trust one another, through online reputations
and the social graph, enough to share resources, to provide for
one another, and to give rides to each other without
institutions created during the industrial age having to step
in," Paul said.
Transportation upstarts are taking root in other U.S. cities
despite opposition from regulators and traditional taxi
companies.
San Francisco-based Uber has been locked in a
well-publicized battle against the Washington D.C. taxi
commission, while in Chicago a coalition of taxi companies sued
Uber last Thursday for trademark violations and consumer fraud.
In San Francisco, a city with a taxi system so frequently
criticized that it surfaces as a local campaign issue, these
unlicensed car services have built up a fan base.
Tami Twarog, a graphic designer who lives in San Francisco's
Russian Hill neighborhood, said in a telephone interview on
Monday that although she worried about services like SideCar and
Lyft carrying adequate insurance, she enjoyed using them as a
way of "high-tech hitchhiking".
She said she hoped they would become a licensed and
legitimate part of city life.
"I can't tell you how many times I'm way down in the Mission
waiting for a bus, and I think, 'Why can't I just jump in one of
those cars?" Twarog said. "It's about the better use of
resources."