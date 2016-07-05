UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, July 5 Germany's cartel office on Tuesday said it had searched six car manufacturers and suppliers as part of a probe into potential price collusion on steel purchasing.
"In total, 50 members of staff at the cartel authority took part. They were supported by police and criminal authorities," a spokesman for the authority said, declining to detail which companies were subjected to the probe.
A spokesman for Volkswagen said, "We confirm that representatives from the Federal Cartel Office searched the offices in Wolfsburg as part of an ongoing probe. Volkswagen supports the authority with its investigation."
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Andreas Cremer, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tina Bellon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources