SYDNEY Aug 26 (Reuters Basis Point) - Australia and New Zealand pulp, paper and packaging company Carter Holt Harvey Ltd has launched a NZ$1.45 billion-equivalent refinancing, banking sources said, after attempts to sell some pulp, paper and packaging assets floundered.

Carter Holt Harvey, owned by New Zealand's richest man Graeme Hart, is seeking underwriters for a new five-year deal, one of the sources said.

"A refinancing has been launched to key relationship banks to jointly underwrite the loan," said a source with knowledge of the deal, who declined to be named.

A spokeswoman for Carter Holt Harvey could not immediately be reached.

Credit Suisse , Hart's key adviser, is arranging the refinancing. Denominated in NZ dollars and U.S. dollars, the deal is split into a NZ$1.35 billion-equivalent term loan and a NZ$100 million-equivalent revolving credit.

The term loan is further divided into a NZ$405 million amortising term loan tranche A and a NZ$945 million bullet term loan tranche B. The margin for the term loan tranche A is 400 basis point over BKBM, the base lending rate in New Zealand and the London Interbank Overnight Rate (Libor). While the margin for the term loan B tranche is 425 basis point over the corresponding base rates, and the margin for the revolver is 400 basis point with a commitment fee of 50 percent of the margin for the undrawn portion. The deal is four times leveraged.

Lenders have been invited to underwrite NZ$200 million-equivalent. A bank presentation was held in Sydney on Thursday, and responses are due in the middle of September. After the underwriting phase closes, the deal will be launched to wider general syndication in the Asia Pacific market, the source said.

Carter Holt has an Australian market share of 27 percent in carton packaging, worth A$162 million a year. Its other major products include corrugated boxes, food service packaging and paper bags.

UNMATCHED EXPECTATIONS

Hart's privately held Rank Group earlier this year tried to sell the assets but offers did not met his price expectations.

Hart bought Carter Holt Harvey for NZ$3.3 billion in 2006 and put in place a NZ$3 billion-equivalent five-year leveraged loan to recapitalise the group. The current facility, which has deleveraged over the years through various asset disposals, expires in December 2011.

Carter Holt Harvey employs around 10,500 people in Australia and New Zealand across its businesses and competes with Amcor Ltd and unlisted Visy International in packaging.

CHH Pulp and Paper produces 900,000 tonnes a year of market pulp and linerboard, with around 60 percent exported to Asia, according to its website.

Hart, a former tow-truck driver who is now New Zealand's richest man with a net worth of about $5 billion, has a history of large leveraged buyouts. Rank Group controls a number of companies and aims to become one of the largest food packaging companies in the world.

Last year, its Reynolds Group Holdings acquired Pactiv, maker of Hefty garbage bags, for $4.6 billion. The deal was valued at $6 billion including debt. (Editing by Ed Davies)