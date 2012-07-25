* Q2 adj EPS $0.37 vs est $0.30
* Sales rise 20 pct to $472 mln
July 25 Children's clothing company Carter's Inc
reported quarterly profit ahead of market expectations,
helped by higher gross margins.
Carter's said it expects adjusted earnings for the full year
to increase about 20 to 25 percent from the $2.09 per share
profit it reported a year earlier.
The company, which owns retail stores and sells its
merchandise through discounters such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Target Corp, said it expects net sales for
2012 to rise 9 to 11 percent from fiscal 2011.
Earnings for the quarter rose to $20.8 million, or 35 cents
per share, from $12.7 million, or 22 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-off costs, the company earned 37 cents.
Sales rose 20 percent to $472 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 30 cents per share
on revenue of $474.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Carter's shares closed at $52.14 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)