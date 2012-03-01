LONDON, March 1 French jeweller Cartier
launched its first film on Thursday to set itself apart in an
increasingly crowded luxury market by highlighting its 165-year
heritage.
L'Odyssee de Cartier, which will be streamed on Facebook on
March 2, followed a panther, Cartier's symbol since the 1930s,
travelling across Russia, China and India and coming across some
of the brand's most famous historical pieces.
"We thought it was time to do it, especially because now
everybody wants to be luxury...even a Big Mac is deluxe,"
Francois Le Troquer, managing director of Cartier UK, said at a
preview in a room designed like the inside of a Cartier box
above its boutique in London.
The film was made to highlight Cartier's history with the
three countries, which are now important luxury markets,
although Le Troquer stressed that Europe was the "continent of
luxury" and the United States and Japan remained key markets.
The movie showed a bejewelled panther in a Paris shop window
springing to life to run through the snow in Russia, where
Cartier was jeweller to the tsars, before encountering a dragon
at the Great Wall of China.
The panther made a final stop in India and then flew back to
Paris with Brazilian aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont, who received
one of the first wristwatches for men from Louis Cartier in 1904
when he asked for something more practical than a pocket watch
for flying.
"The world is changing, the economy is changing, the
geography of luxury is changing. We want to just remind people
who we are at Cartier," Le Troquer told Reuters.
The three-and-a-half minute film, which was directed by
Bruno Aveillan and features model Shalom Harlow, took two years
to make. It will be broadcast on other websites, in cinemas and
on television later in the month after its Facebook launch.
"If a brand like Cartier does not do YouTube or Facebook,
it's like we're dead," said Le Troquer.
(Writing by Clare Kane, editing by Paul Casciato)