April 28 Shares of Carvana Co, which uses vending machine-like towers to sell used cars, fell 10 percent in their debut.

The company's shares opened at $13.50 on Friday, below the IPO price of $15, which valued the company at about $2 billion.

Carvana sells cars through its website and also provides financing.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)