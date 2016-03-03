BRIEF-Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
March 3 Carver Bancorp Inc appointed Christina Maier as its chief financial officer.
Maier joins the company from Patriot National Bancorp Inc , where she was its CFO, Carver said on Thursday. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.