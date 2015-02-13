FRANKFURT Feb 13 Buyout group HgCapital is
planning a potential 300 million euro ($342 million) sale of
nursing home operator Casa Reha as the consolidation of
Germany's fragmented healthcare services sector continues apace,
sources familiar with the deal said.
The private equity group has asked investment bank Lazard
to find a buyer for the business, which has annual
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of
about 30 million euros, the sources said.
HgCapital is hoping to attract offers of about 10 times Casa
Reha's operating earnings in the auction which will officially
begin in late spring, the sources added.
The industry is expected to experience strong growth in the
coming years because of the ageing population, though nursing
home operators face the challenge of maintaining care quality
while keeping costs under control.
Casa Reha will be marketed to peers such as French groups
Korian and Orpea, as well as to asset
management group Carlyle, the sources said.
Korian has bought German chains Phoenix and Curanum in
recenty years, while Orpea acquired peer Silver Care last year.
Carlyle, meanwhile, owns rival care home business Alloheim.
Casa Reha operates 71 nursing homes with about 10,000 beds
in Germany, making it one of the top five operators alongside
market leader Pro Seniore, Korian, Kursana and Marseille
Kliniken.
Germany's healthcare services sector has seen a wave of
deals of late, with Dutch private equity group Waterland buying
Median Kliniken, the country's largest private-sector chain of
rehabilitation clinics and Fresenius buying hospitals
from Rhoen-Klinikum.
HgCapital bought a majority stake in Casa Reha in 2007,
while former owner Advent retains a minority holding.
Advent and Lazard declined to comment. An HgCapital
spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8762 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger; Editing by David
Goodman)