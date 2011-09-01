(Follows alerts)

* Q2 EPS $1.23 vs $0.29 last year

* Q1 rev up 31 pct

Sept 1 Truck components maker Cascade Corp posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a rise in demand for its lift trucks in the Americas.

For the second quarter, the company earned $13.9 million, or $1.23 a share, compared with $3.2 million, or 29 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $135.6 million.

Cascade makes materials handling load-engagement devices and related replacement parts, mainly for the lift truck industry and to a lesser extent the construction industry.

Shares of the Fairview, Oregon-based company were trading at $38.5 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)