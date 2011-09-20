Sept 20 Packaging and paper products maker
Cascades Inc said its Norampac division will sell a
containerboard mill in Burnaby, British Colombia to stave off
rising labor and fibre costs and below-par profits from the
asset.
The mill will be shut by Dec. 1 and will affect about 100
employees.
Production at the mill, which has an annual capacity of
128,000 tons, will be redirected to other Norampac facilities,
the company said in a statement.
"The mill's profitability has been below our expectations
for a few years and we could not pursue our operations under
such conditions," Norampac's Chief Executive Marc-Andre Dépin
said.
Shares of Cascades closed at C$4.38 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
