Aug 13 Packaging and paper products company
Cascades Inc said it will shut its paper napkin plant
located in Scarborough, Toronto, to cut costs.
"This initiative will enable us to maximize the production
at Laval and Waterford plants," CEO Suzanne Blanchet said in a
statement.
The Kingsey Falls, Quebec-based company said the closure of
the plant that makes paper napkins for quick service restaurants
will affect 30 employees.
Last week, Cascades reported a fall in second-quarter profit
on lower sales in Europe and currency exchange rate losses.
Shares of the company closed at C$4.99 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.