Aug 9 Packaging and paper products company
Cascades Inc's second-quarter profit fell on lower
sales in Europe and currency exchange rate losses.
Net earnings dropped to C$7 million ($7 million), or 8
Canadian cents per share, from C$122 million, or C$1.26 per
share, a year earlier.
Sales for the company, which produces packaging and tissue
products mostly from recycled fibres and pulp, fell 5 percent to
C$944 million.
Cascades, which competes with Packaging Corp of America
, Rock-Tenn Co and Temple-Inland Inc,
said sales in its European boxboard segment fell 19 percent to
C$208 million.
Shares of Kingsey Falls, Quebec-based Cascades closed at
C$5.14 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9950 Canadian dollars)
