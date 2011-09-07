* Q1 EPS $1.03 vs est $1.06

Sept 7 - Casey's General Stores first-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates, hurt by higher operating expenses and weak gasoline sales.

The company reported a first-quarter profit of $39.4 million, or $1.03 a share, compared with $37.3 million, or 73 cents a share, last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.06 a share on revenue of $1.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales grew 38 percent to $1.87 billion.

Operating expenses rose 13 percent to $171.4 million, while same store sales of gasoline was down 2.7 percent.

Shares of the company closed at 45.86 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)