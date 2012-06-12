* Q1 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.67
* Q1 rev rises 13 pct to $1.75 bln vs est $1.74 bln
* Shares down 5 pct
June 12 Casey's General Stores reported
quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street estimates on lower
gasoline margins and higher operating expenses, sending its
shares down as much as 5 percent after the bell.
For the fourth quarter, the convienence store operator
posted net income of $23.1 million, or 60 cents per share,
compared with $22.8 million, or 60 cents per share, last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 67 cents
per share on revenue of $1.74 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue grew 13 percent to $1.75 billion. Operating expenses
rose 17 percent to $175.95 million.
"In the fourth quarter, the gas margin was down nearly 2
cents per gallon from the same period a year ago, which reduced
basic earnings per share by approximately 12 cents," said Chief
Executive Robert Myers.
Shares of the company were trading down at $56.60 after the
bell. They had closed at $59.91 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)