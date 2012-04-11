NEW YORK, April 11 Cash ultra-low sulfur diesel in the Chicago market skidded lower on Wednesday after a major refiner flooded the markets with new barrels, traders said.

Chicago ULSD fell 14.00 cents a gallon to 14.50 cents under the May heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Traders said BP Plc, which operates the 405,000 barrels-per-day Whiting, Indiana plant, the largest refinery in the Midwest, was the major seller.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Alden Bentley)