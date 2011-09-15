* Cash America to retain at least 35 pct stake after IPO
* Enova to use proceed to repay $353.2 mln in debt to Cash
America
* Enova plans to list on NYSE under symbol "ENVA"
* Cash America shares touch year-high
(Adds details on earnings, updates share movement)
Sept 15 Cash America International Inc
said it will spin off its online lending arm Enova International
in a $500 million initial public offering of Enova's stock,
sending the pawn and payday lender's shares up to a new
year-high.
The move will help Cash America focus on growing its
store-front pawn operations in the United States and Latin
America, while Enova will focus on providing short-term consumer
loans online.
Both Cash America and Enova will sell shares in the
offering, with Cash America retaining a 35-49 percent stake in
Enova after the IPO, the company said.
Enova will use the proceeds of the offering to repay about
$353.2 million in existing intercompany debt to Cash America,
and does not expect that any additional proceeds will be
available for its use.
The move also helps Cash America split its less regulated
and fast growing pawn lending business from the booming consumer
loan business, which -- though highly profitable -- is the
subject of multiple state and federal rules.
Enova, which has operations in the United States, Canada,
the United Kingdom and Australia, is seeing increasing
regulatory pressure in its international markets that could hurt
its business.
Australia is considering limiting the interest rates charged
on consumer loans, prohibiting loan extension and refinancing.
The United Kingdom is also looking into the possibility of
capping charges on credit, hurting income from the loans.
In 2010, Enova earned about $25 million, while Cash America,
as a whole, earned $115.2 million during the period.
Enova plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "ENVA."
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Enova said UBS Investment Bank, Barclays Capital and
Jefferies & Company Inc would be spearheading the underwriting
the offering.
Shares of Cash America rose 7 percent to touch a year-high
of $60.64, before shedding some gains to trade up 4 percent at
$58.83 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)