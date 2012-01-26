BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Q4 EPS $1.18 vs est $1.23
* Costs rise 20 pct
* Revenue up 26 pct
Jan 26 Cash America International Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based pawn and payday lender reported a net income of $37.8 million, or $1.18 a share, compared with $34.7 million, or $1.10 a share from the year ago period.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $463.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.23 per share on revenue of $436.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The company incurred higher operating expenses in its bricks and mortar locations to promote holiday sales," Cash America said in a statement.
For 2011, Cash America, which mostly caters to unbanked and underbanked customers, posted earnings of $4.25 a share, below estimates of $4.28 a share.
Total expenses rose 20 percent to $180.2 million.
Last week, peer Ezcorp Inc posted higher first-quarter earnings.
Shares of Cash America closed at $43.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.