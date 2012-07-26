July 26 Pawn and payday lender Cash America International Inc's quarterly profit missed analysts' expectations as it incurred higher expenses.

Net income rose to $29.8 million, or 94 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $27 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 19 percent to $411.6 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 97 cents per share, on revenue of $407.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)