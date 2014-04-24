UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Cashbuild Ltd
* Revenue for company was up by 6 pct on Q3 of prior financial year
* Growth for Q3 together with growth reported in first half, equates to an increase in revenue year to date of 7 pct
* Trading conditions remained tough throughout quarter
* Transactions through tills during Q3 increased by 2 pct compared to Q3 of prior financial year
* Gross profit percentage margins remain strong at similar levels to those reported at the half year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources