Sept 2 Cashbuild Ltd :

* FY headline earnings up 12 pct

* FY HEPS at 1,144.6 cents versus 1,028.3 cents a year earlier

* FY revenue up 6 pct to 6.78 billion rand

* Final dividend of 253 cents (June 2013: 191 cents) per ordinary share

* First six trading weeks since year-end have reported an increase in revenue of 10 pct on that of comparable six weeks