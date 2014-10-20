Oct 20 Cashbuild Ltd :

* Revenue for company was up by 10 pct on Q1 of prior financial year

* Stores opened since July 1, 2013 (new stores -18 stores) contributed 6 pct of increase, whilst existing stores (199 stores) contributed 4 pct

* Q1 gross profit percentage margins remain at similar levels to those reported for full prior financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: