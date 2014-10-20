UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Cashbuild Ltd :
* Revenue for company was up by 10 pct on Q1 of prior financial year
* Stores opened since July 1, 2013 (new stores -18 stores) contributed 6 pct of increase, whilst existing stores (199 stores) contributed 4 pct
* Q1 gross profit percentage margins remain at similar levels to those reported for full prior financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources