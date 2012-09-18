UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 Cashbuild Ltd : * Says final dividend up 96% * Says headline earnings excluding 53rd week and bee up 26% * Says FY diluted headline EPS 12.52 rand, up 88 percent * Says FY revenue up 11 percent to 6.31 billion rad * Says first 9 trading weeks reported increase in revenue of 5 percent,
indication of tough trading conditions
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources