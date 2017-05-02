PARIS May 2 The shareholders of French retailer Casino will vote on May 5 on a proposal raising the age limit for the functions of chairman and chief executive to 75 from 70, draft resolutions available ahead of the AGM showed.

The three-year mandate of chairman and CEO Jean-Charles Naouri, 68, as a board member expires in 2019.

Naouri, the controlling shareholder of Casino, has been chairman and CEO since 2005.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)