PARIS May 5 The shareholders of French retailer Casino approved on Friday a proposal raising the age limit for the functions of chairman and chief executive to 75 from 70.

The proposal was approved by 96.81 percent of votes cast at Casino's annual shareholder meeting.

The three-year mandate of chairman and CEO Jean-Charles Naouri, 68, as a board member expires in 2019.

Naouri, the controlling shareholder of Casino, has been chairman and CEO since 2005. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)