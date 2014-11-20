BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
Nov 20 Casino SA :
* Cnova N.V. prices IPO of 26,800,000 ordinary shares at $7.00 per share with gross proceeds about $188 million
* Cnova's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on Nov. 20 on NASDAQ global select market under ticker symbol CNV
* Offering expected to close on Nov. 25, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions
* Lilly announces phase 3 monarch 2 breast cancer study of abemaciclib met primary endpoint of progression-free survival
* Movado group, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results