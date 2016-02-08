UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
PARIS Feb 8 Frnch retailer Casino, which has agreed to sell its majority stake in Thailand's Big C Supercenter for 3.1 billion euros excluding debt, is confident it could exceed its target to sell 4 billion euros worth of assets this year, its Chief Financial Officer said on Monday.
"With the sale of Big C we made 80 percent of the asset sale plan. This gives us confidence that we should exceed 4 billion euros," Antoine Giscard D'Estaing told Reuters by phone.
Giscard d'Estaing also said discussions had resumed with credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, which last month threatened to cut Casino's debt to junk status.
Casino plans to use proceeds from its asset sales mainly to reduce its debt, which stood at around 6 billion euros at end 2015, Giscard d'Estaing also said.
Casino said in Sunday it had agreed to sell its 58.6 percent stake in Big C for 3.1 billion euros excluding debt ($3.5 billion) to Thailand's TCC Group, in a deal that will allow Casino to reduce its debt by 3.3 billion euros and will be completed by March 31.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Brian Love)
