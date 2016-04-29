UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 29 French retailer Casino said it sold hypermarket operator Big C Vietnam to family-owned Thai conglomerate Central Group for an enterprise value of 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) as it seeks to reduce its debt.
Casino said on Friday that proceeds would total 920 million euros.
In February, TCC Group beat Central Group to buy Casino's majority stake in Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter PCL for 3.1 billion euros excluding debt.
Casino said the disposals would enable it to reduce debt by 4.2 billion euros in total.
($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.