PARIS, March 20 Retailer Casino said
it was taking French peer Galeries Lafayette to court to force
it to respect commitments relating to their Monoprix food and
fashion joint venture.
The two are locked in a battle for control of Monoprix and
disagree over how much it is worth.
Galeries Lafayette and Monoprix could not be reached for
comment.
Last week, Casino filed a complaint with the Paris
Commercial Court against Galeries Lafayette and its three
representatives on the board of Monoprix to force them to comply
with an agreement allowing Casino to name the chief executive of
Monoprix from March 31, Casino said on Tuesday.
Casino said Galeries Lafayette has violated their
contractual agreement as Monoprix board members voted at a Feb.
22 board meeting to extend for one year the mandate of Philippe
Houze as chairman and CEO.
The three Monoprix board members targeted by the complaint
are Houze, Galeries Lafayette owner and supervisory board
chairman Ginette Moulin and Philippe Lemoine, head of Galeries
Lafayette's services unit, LASer.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Dan Lalor)