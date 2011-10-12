PARIS Oct 12 Casino kept its
ambitious growth goals on Wednesday as it bucked a gloomy retail
sector with a 21.2 percent rise in third-quarter sales, thanks
to robust emerging markets as well as acquisitions in Brazil and
Thailand.
Casino, which competes with Carrefour and
privately-held French retail chains Leclerc, Intermarche and
Auchan, expressed confidence that it could deliver annual sales
growth of over 10 percent in the next three years.
While reporting slowing growth in France, Casino confirmed
its full-year goals, which include boosting market share at home
and achieving "high and profitable" growth abroad, where it now
makes 46 percent of its sales.
Casino's third-quarter sales rose to 8.705 billion euros
($11.9 bln), broadly in line with the 8.72 billion forecast in a
Reuters poll of 11 analysts.
Stripping out acquisitions and currency effects, underlying
growth was 6.3 percent for the group and 13.1 percent for
international markets.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)