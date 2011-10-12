PARIS Oct 12 Casino kept its ambitious growth goals on Wednesday as it bucked a gloomy retail sector with a 21.2 percent rise in third-quarter sales, thanks to robust emerging markets as well as acquisitions in Brazil and Thailand.

Casino, which competes with Carrefour and privately-held French retail chains Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, expressed confidence that it could deliver annual sales growth of over 10 percent in the next three years.

While reporting slowing growth in France, Casino confirmed its full-year goals, which include boosting market share at home and achieving "high and profitable" growth abroad, where it now makes 46 percent of its sales.

Casino's third-quarter sales rose to 8.705 billion euros ($11.9 bln), broadly in line with the 8.72 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Stripping out acquisitions and currency effects, underlying growth was 6.3 percent for the group and 13.1 percent for international markets.

($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)