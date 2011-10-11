* Q3 sales due after market closes

* Sales seen up 21 percent at 8.72 billion euros

* Main focus on French operations, Brazil

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 12 French retailer Casino was seen posting higher third-quarter sales on Wednesday thanks to fast-growing emerging markets, consolidation of acquisitions in Brazil and Thailand, and resilient local operations.

Investors will want to hear about plans to protect sales in France where cash-strapped shoppers have been hit by government austerity measures and about how Casino's venture in Brazil has done since its battle with arch-rival Carrefour .

"Casino's third-quarter sales should show continued growth momentum with strong growth in emerging markets alongside steady progress in France despite the cautious domestic brackdrop," RBS analysts said in a note.

Casino was seen posting a 21 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 8.72 billion euros ($11.9 billion), according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

In particular, analysts expected a good performance from Leader Price discount stores, Cdiscount internet business and Monoprix stores, while price cuts should have helped sales at Geant hypermarkets.

European retailers, including Carrefour which was set to report on Thursday, have been struggling in their home markets as shoppers cope with higher prices, subdued wages and government austerity measures.

Casino's shares have fallen 18 percent this year, outperforming a 43 percent fall for Carrefour but underperforming a 10 percent drop in the European retail sector .

