* Q3 sales due after market closes
* Sales seen up 21 percent at 8.72 billion euros
* Main focus on French operations, Brazil
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Oct 12 French retailer Casino
was seen posting higher third-quarter sales on Wednesday thanks
to fast-growing emerging markets, consolidation of acquisitions
in Brazil and Thailand, and resilient local operations.
Investors will want to hear about plans to protect sales in
France where cash-strapped shoppers have been hit by government
austerity measures and about how Casino's venture in Brazil has
done since its battle with arch-rival Carrefour .
"Casino's third-quarter sales should show continued growth
momentum with strong growth in emerging markets alongside steady
progress in France despite the cautious domestic brackdrop," RBS
analysts said in a note.
Casino was seen posting a 21 percent rise in third-quarter
sales to 8.72 billion euros ($11.9 billion), according to a
Thomson Reuters poll.
In particular, analysts expected a good performance from
Leader Price discount stores, Cdiscount internet business and
Monoprix stores, while price cuts should have helped sales at
Geant hypermarkets.
European retailers, including Carrefour which was set to
report on Thursday, have been struggling in their home markets
as shoppers cope with higher prices, subdued wages and
government austerity measures.
Casino's shares have fallen 18 percent this year,
outperforming a 43 percent fall for Carrefour but
underperforming a 10 percent drop in the European retail sector
.
($1 = 0.732 euro)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)