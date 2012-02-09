PARIS Feb 9 French retail chain Casino aims to cut its 50.1 percent stake in real-estate unit Mercialys to between 30 and 40 percent by the end of 2012, part of a plan to cut debt and improve financial flexibility.

"Casino has not yet decided on the timeframe or the method for the stake reduction ... There are a number of options," a Casino spokesman said on Thursday. The fresh funds will serve to reduce debt, he added.

The stake reduction, combined with Mercialys's announcement of two special cash distributions to shareholders including Casino, will bring in between 800 million and 900 million euros ($1.1-$1.2 billion) in fresh cash for Casino.

Casino, which competes on home turf with Carrefour and privately owned Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, is feeling the squeeze as cash-strapped shoppers cut spending on non-essentials.

Casino will strengthen its financial flexibility with this transaction and the overall impact on underlying 2012 net profit will be neutral, the retailer said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Will Waterman)