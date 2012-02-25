* Casino says Monoprix is a strategic asset for it

* Casino ready to buy Galeries Lafayette's stake in Monoprix at a fair price

* Gal. Lafayette tells Le Figaro it offered to buy Casino's stake in Monoprix (Adds details, quotes, analyst comments)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Feb 25 A dispute between French retailers Casino and Galeries Lafayette over control of their Monoprix venture heated up on Saturday as Casino said it was not interested in selling its 50 percent stake, which it viewed as a strategic asset.

Casino told Reuters that if partner Galeries Lafayette wanted to sell its own 50 percent stake in Monoprix, Casino would be prepared to acquire full control but at a price it considered fair.

Casino was reacting to a Saturday report in French newspaper Le Figaro that Casino may review in May a proposal from Galeries Lafayette to buy Casino's stake in Monoprix.

At the heart of the spat is how much Monoprix - a retail chain based mostly in large French cities and selling food and clothing - is worth.

Galeries Lafayette has advised Casino of its desire to exercise its sale option and - after initially valuing its stake at 1.95 billion euros - it offered a price of 1.35 billion euros.. Casino rejected the offer and proposed 700 million euros for the Monoprix stake.

Even with three advisory banks involved and a fourth potentially on the cards, the two parties did not reach agreement and Galeries Lafayette has filed a complaint with the Commercial Court of Paris, Casino said last week.

In a surprise twist, Galeries Lafayette Chief Executive Philipe Houze told Le Figaro on Saturday that his group had offered to buy Casino's 50 percent stake in Monoprix for 1.35 billion euros and that Casino's board would review the offer on Monday.

"Casino wants to make clear it has never been and is not seller of its 50 percent stake in Monoprix," Casino said in its comments to Reuters.

"If Galeries Lafayette wants to sell its Monoprix stake, as seems to be the case, Casino is prepared to buy it, but at a fair price," it added.

Casino will hold a routine board meeting on Feb. 27 to review its 2011 results due for release on Feb. 28.

A source close to the matter told Reuters that the board was likely to also discuss the valuation dispute.

"We cannot help concluding that the most likely outcome is for the two parties to meet somewhere in the middle," Jefferies analysts said in recent note where they pegged the value of Galeries Lafayette's stake in Monoprix at 1 billion euros.

Last year, Casino's CEO Jean-Charles Naouri won a fight against another partner, Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz, forcing him to abandon his plan to merge retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar with Carrefour's local arm.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by William Hardy)