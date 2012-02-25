* Casino says Monoprix is a strategic asset for it
* Casino ready to buy Galeries Lafayette's stake in Monoprix
at a fair price
* Gal. Lafayette tells Le Figaro it offered to buy Casino's
stake in Monoprix
(Adds details, quotes, analyst comments)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Feb 25 A dispute between French
retailers Casino and Galeries Lafayette over control
of their Monoprix venture heated up on Saturday as Casino said
it was not interested in selling its 50 percent stake, which it
viewed as a strategic asset.
Casino told Reuters that if partner Galeries Lafayette
wanted to sell its own 50 percent stake in Monoprix, Casino
would be prepared to acquire full control but at a price it
considered fair.
Casino was reacting to a Saturday report in French newspaper
Le Figaro that Casino may review in May a proposal from Galeries
Lafayette to buy Casino's stake in Monoprix.
At the heart of the spat is how much Monoprix - a retail
chain based mostly in large French cities and selling food and
clothing - is worth.
Galeries Lafayette has advised Casino of its desire to
exercise its sale option and - after initially valuing its stake
at 1.95 billion euros - it offered a price of 1.35 billion
euros.. Casino rejected the offer and proposed
700 million euros for the Monoprix stake.
Even with three advisory banks involved and a fourth
potentially on the cards, the two parties did not reach
agreement and Galeries Lafayette has filed a complaint with the
Commercial Court of Paris, Casino said last week.
In a surprise twist, Galeries Lafayette Chief Executive
Philipe Houze told Le Figaro on Saturday that his group had
offered to buy Casino's 50 percent stake in Monoprix for 1.35
billion euros and that Casino's board would review the offer on
Monday.
"Casino wants to make clear it has never been and is not
seller of its 50 percent stake in Monoprix," Casino said in its
comments to Reuters.
"If Galeries Lafayette wants to sell its Monoprix stake, as
seems to be the case, Casino is prepared to buy it, but at a
fair price," it added.
Casino will hold a routine board meeting on Feb. 27 to
review its 2011 results due for release on Feb. 28.
A source close to the matter told Reuters that the board was
likely to also discuss the valuation dispute.
"We cannot help concluding that the most likely outcome is
for the two parties to meet somewhere in the middle," Jefferies
analysts said in recent note where they pegged the value of
Galeries Lafayette's stake in Monoprix at 1 billion euros.
Last year, Casino's CEO Jean-Charles Naouri won a fight
against another partner, Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz, forcing
him to abandon his plan to merge retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar
with Carrefour's local arm.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by William Hardy)