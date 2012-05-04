PARIS May 4 French retail chain Casino said it made a cash gain of 138 million euros ($181.5 million) from selling a 9.8 percent chunk of its holding in real-estate unit Mercialys as it seeks to cut debt and boost financial flexibility.

With this disposal, Casino has achieved 670 million euros of its target to raise 800-900 million, it said in a statement on Friday.

The transaction was carried out through an equity swap with Credit Agricole corporate and investment bank, Casino said.

The retailer added that it planned to remain a key partner of Mercialys, in which it now holds 40.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)