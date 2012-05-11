PARIS May 11 French retailer Casino said the business trend in its domestic market was unchanged last month from the first quarter, excluding the impact of differences in the number of trading days.

"The French market in April followed the same trend as the first quarter, excluding the negative calendar effect," Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri told the group's annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

Casino reported last month that first-quarter group sales rose 11.3 percent, driven by strong demand in Latin America and robust growth in French supermarkets and convenience stores such as Monoprix.

Casino, which competes in France with privately owned Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan as well as Carrefour, said then that quarterly sales excluding acquisitions and fuel rose 2 percent in its home market. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)