PARIS May 11 French retailer Casino
said the business trend in its domestic market was unchanged
last month from the first quarter, excluding the impact of
differences in the number of trading days.
"The French market in April followed the same trend as the
first quarter, excluding the negative calendar effect," Chief
Executive Jean-Charles Naouri told the group's annual
shareholder meeting on Friday.
Casino reported last month that first-quarter group sales
rose 11.3 percent, driven by strong demand in Latin America and
robust growth in French supermarkets and convenience stores such
as Monoprix.
Casino, which competes in France with privately owned
Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan as well as Carrefour,
said then that quarterly sales excluding acquisitions and fuel
rose 2 percent in its home market.
