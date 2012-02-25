PARIS Feb 25 French retail chain Casino
said on Sunday it had no plans to sell its 50 percent
stake in French retailer Monoprix, which it considered a
"strategic" asset.
Casino also said in a statement to Reuters that if partner
Galeries Lafayette wanted to sell to Casino its 50 percent stake
in their joint-venture Monoprix, Casino would be prepared to buy
the stake but at a price it considered "fair".
Casino made the comments after Galeries Lafayette Chief
Executive Philipe Houze told Le Figaro newspaper on Saturday
that Galeries Lafayette had offered to buy Casino's 50 percent
stake in Monoprix for 1.35 billion euros and that Casino's board
would review the offer on Monday.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)