PARIS, March 29 French retailer Casino
said its Thai unit, Big C Thailand, has approved a
capital increase of up to 2.9 percent of its share capital,
which was delayed by last year's floods.
Big C will use the proceeds from the capital raising to fund
its 2012 expansion plan and to reduce borrowing, Casino said.
As a result of the capital increase, which involves the sale
of up to 23.6 million shares through a private placement, Big C
does not plan to implement a rights offering announced in
October 2011 in the near future.
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Christian Plumb)