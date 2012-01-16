PARIS Jan 16 Casino was silent on its 2011 profit goal on Monday as it reported sales growth slowed sharply in its core French market in the fourth quarter, joining a host of European retailers to warn consumers are cutting spending amid a gloomy economic climate.

Casino, which competes with Carrefour and privately-held retail chains Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, said it largely offset the French slowdown thanks to strong growth and acquisitions in emerging markets.

Casino's fourth-quarter sales rose to 9.512 billion euros ($12.05 billion), broadly in line with the 9.526 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and excluding petrol, underlying growth was 4.7 percent for the group.

In France alone, growth slowed to 0.2 percent in the quarter from 1.2 percent in the third quarter, with non-food sales at its Geant hypermakets down 5.8 percent.

The group did not make any comments on its profit outlook in its sales statement. ($1 = 0.7891 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)