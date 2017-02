PARIS Oct 20 French retailer Casino said its Thai unit, Big C Thailand, planned to launch a 595 million euro ($821 million)capital increase and that Casino would subscribe to it in proportion to its current ownership.

Proceeds will be used to repay existing debt incurred for the acquistion of Carrefour's operations in Thailand earlier this year and will also help the unit develop further in Thailand, Casino said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)