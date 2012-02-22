PARIS Feb 22 French retail chain Casino
launched a public broadside on Wednesday against
Galeries Lafayette, accusing the retailer of taking their joint
venture, Monoprix, "hostage" after talks over a possible buyout
of the unit hit a brick wall.
Galeries Lafayette - operator of the eponymous Paris
department store - has gone back on an agreement to allow Casino
to name the chief executive of food-and-fashion retailer
Monoprix for the next three years, Casino said in a statement.
"Casino ... cannot accept the company being taken hostage by
Galeries Lafayette," the company said.
Galeries Lafayette was unavailable for comment.
At the heart of the spat is how much Lafayette's 50 percent
stake in Monoprix is worth. Casino, which owns the rest, said
Lafayette triggered a sale option and proposed a price of 1.35
billion euros ($1.79 billion). Casino rejected the offer and
proposed 700 million.
Even with three advisory banks involved and a fourth
potentially in the cards, the two parties have not reached
agreement and Galeries Lafayette has filed a complaint with the
Commercial Court of Paris, according to Casino.
"Casino believes that this action has the sole purpose of
adding further pressure on them to accept (their) price," it
said. "Casino will bring an action before the appropriate court
to enforce Galeries Lafayette to respect its commitments."
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Jean-Michel Belot; editing by
Andre Grenon)