PARIS Feb 22 French retail chain Casino launched a public broadside on Wednesday against Galeries Lafayette, accusing the retailer of taking their joint venture, Monoprix, "hostage" after talks over a possible buyout of the unit hit a brick wall.

Galeries Lafayette - operator of the eponymous Paris department store - has gone back on an agreement to allow Casino to name the chief executive of food-and-fashion retailer Monoprix for the next three years, Casino said in a statement.

"Casino ... cannot accept the company being taken hostage by Galeries Lafayette," the company said.

Galeries Lafayette was unavailable for comment.

At the heart of the spat is how much Lafayette's 50 percent stake in Monoprix is worth. Casino, which owns the rest, said Lafayette triggered a sale option and proposed a price of 1.35 billion euros ($1.79 billion). Casino rejected the offer and proposed 700 million.

Even with three advisory banks involved and a fourth potentially in the cards, the two parties have not reached agreement and Galeries Lafayette has filed a complaint with the Commercial Court of Paris, according to Casino.

"Casino believes that this action has the sole purpose of adding further pressure on them to accept (their) price," it said. "Casino will bring an action before the appropriate court to enforce Galeries Lafayette to respect its commitments." ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Jean-Michel Belot; editing by Andre Grenon)