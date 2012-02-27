(Adds detail, background)
PARIS Feb 27 French retailer Casino
on Monday stuck to its guns in its increasingly
protracted wrangle with Galeries Lafayette, ruling out any sale
of its share of their Monoprix joint venture and saying it would
only buy out its partner at a "fair" price.
Describing its 50 percent stake in food-and-fashion chain
Monoprix as a strategic asset, Casino said the joint venture had
profited from its support and access to its purchasing platform.
"(Casino's) board reiterates that Monoprix is a strategic
asset and it has no intention of selling it," Casino said.
Casino and Galeries Lafayette, operator of the eponymous
Paris department store, are at loggerheads over who should win
control over Monoprix. While Casino does not want to sell, it
has also rejected an offer to buy out Galeries Lafayette for
1.35 billion euros ($1.81 billion) as too high.
A 1.35 billion-euro price tag implies a multiple of 9.1
times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, while Casino and Marks & Spencer are
trading at 6.4 and 5.3 respectively, Casino said.
However, Casino said it would buy the stake for what it
considered to be a "fair price," as per the terms of their
shareholder agreement and a sale option held by Lafayette.
Last week Casino said it had made a counter offer of 700
million euros for the stake. Even with three advisory banks
involved and a fourth potentially in the cards, the two parties
did not reach agreement and Lafayette filed a complaint with the
Paris Commercial Court, according to Casino.
Galeries Lafayette's chief executive subsequently told
French daily Le Figaro on Saturday that his group had in fact
offered to buy Casino's stake for 1.35 billion euros and that
the offer was up for review on Monday.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Richard Chang)